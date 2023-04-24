default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Valentino Reports 10 Percent Rise in Annual Sales

Models wearing the Valentino collection stand arranged on a staircase and balcony.
Valentino's Black Tie collection for Fall/Winter 2023. (Valentino)
By

Having rebounded from the worst of the pandemic in 2021, the Italian couture house continued its growth last year, with sales rising to €1.42 billion ($1.58 billion) for the 12 months through December 31, a 10 percent increase in constant exchange rates.

It also reported EBITDA of €337 million in 2022, up 18 percent over the prior year.

The company said its directly operated channels drove the growth as it pulled back on wholesale. Sales through its own stores and e-commerce jumped 21 percent in the period, while wholesale declined 6 percent as it continued to rebalance its channel mix. Its directly operated retail now accounts for 62 percent of sales, compared to 54 percent in 2019.

By geography, Europe, North America and the Middle East led its performance. Greater China was “still shaky” as a result of Covid, it said in a release.

Learn more:

A New Valentino Is Taking Shape

CEO Jacopo Venturini and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli are working to transform the Roman brand from the inside-out, reinvigorating the company’s internal culture as well as its commercial offering.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Why Are Fashion Brands Piling Into Homeware?

The Salone del Mobile design fair has become such an important platform for fashion brands that, this week, Bottega Veneta closed its flagship on Milan’s Via Montenapoleone and transformed it into an art installation.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns