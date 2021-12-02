Versace on Pace to Meet Target Sooner Than Expected

The Business of Fashion
CEO Jonathan Akeroyd is betting that a new signature print and marble-clad store concept will speed the Italian fashion house’s recovery from the pandemic and help scale its business.
Organic revenue at the French group’s crucial fashion and leather goods unit rose 9 percent, missing analyst expectations.
As China recovery remains rocky and US shoppers continue to tighten their purse strings, top luxury stocks have seen their value slump.
Kamali, a former design director at Saint Laurent, had previously been tapped to lead a parallel studio at Chloé as the brand prepared for Gabriela Hearst’s exit.
With his first Louis Vuitton men’s show behind him, BoF 500 cover star Pharrell Williams shares his long-term vision for the future of Louis Vuitton, and luxury itself, with BoF’s Imran Amed.