Italy Tightens Charity Giving Rules After Influencer Ferragni Scandal

Characterised by animal prints, heavy gold jewellery, glossy leather trousers, perfectly coiffed hair and a massive fur coat, the mob wives aesthetic is breathing new life into the fur industry.
In an era of soaring prices for luxury accessories, cheap, utilitarian nylon purses from brands like Lululemon and Uniqlo have become some of fashion’s most sought-after items.
Few companies see an upside in wading into what’s shaping up to be a long, toxic campaign. But after years of socially conscious messaging they can’t fully disengage either.
While flowers are a perennial favourite for fashion designers, this crop of red-carpet creations is unusually diverse.