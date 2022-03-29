Launchmetrics Acquires DMR

Launchmetrics is acquiring Italian media monitoring firm DMR, the latest in a series of deals intended to consolidate the Paris-based tech platform’s position as a go-to data analytics service for fashion and beauty brands.

Launchmetrics was born of the 2016 merger of New York-based Fashion GPS and French analytics company Augure. The deal combined a widely-used system for brands to track product samples and event invitations with tools for gauging the impact of their efforts on social media and in the press. The company has since acquired Shanghai-based influencer marketing consultancy ParkLu, with the aim of integrating data and advice for brands navigating the key Chinese market’s social media ecosystem.

Launchmetrics latest target, DMR, is a media planning consultancy which has built a deep roster of luxury clients since its launch in the ‘90s. The company offers brands metrics on the impact of their advertisements and the visibility of their products in editorial shoots and articles, as well as on key social media accounts.

DMR’s addition to Launchmetrics’ suite of services will create “a unified solution” for brands looking to understand their impact across tech, social media, in China and in traditional media, Launchmetrics chief executive Michael Jais said.

The move follows consolidation elsewhere in the marketing analytics space. In 2021, influencer marketing platform CreatorIQ acquired rival platform Tribe Dynamics in a $70 million deal.

DMR’s founder Enzo di Sarli and CEO Marco Levi are set to remain as special advisors to the combined company, he said. Launchmetrics financed the acquisition via a capital injection from shareholders.The companies declined to comment on the value of the deal.

Learn more:

Coronavirus Is Rewiring the Symbiotic Relationship Between Brands and Media

Plunging marketing budgets are disrupting the traditional value exchange between fashion brands and the magazines that cover them — with both sides wondering if the fear of missing out on editorial coverage can still drive hefty ad investments in an increasingly digital world.