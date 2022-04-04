Hypebeast Will Reportedly List in US Following SPAC Deal

The Business of Fashion
The media and lifestyle brand, which first listed in Hong Kong in 2016, will bring its shares to the Nasdaq following a merger with special purpose acquisition company, Iron Spark I, Inc., according to a Wall Street Journal report.
The deal reportedly values Hypebeast at $530 million and includes a $13.3 million private equity investment from celebrity backers, including Tom Brady and Naomi Osaka.
According to a regulatory finding, in the six months to the end of September, Hypebeast posted a net profit of around $8 million.
Hypebeast did not immediately reply to BoF’s request for comment on the report.
