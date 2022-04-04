default-output-block.skip-main
Media

Hypebeast Will Reportedly List in US Following SPAC Deal

Kevin Ma, founder of Hypebeast
Kevin Ma founded Hypebeast in 2005, following a SPAC deal the company is now said to be valued at $530 million. ( Silas Lee)
By

The media and lifestyle brand, which first listed in Hong Kong in 2016, will bring its shares to the Nasdaq following a merger with special purpose acquisition company, Iron Spark I, Inc., according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The deal reportedly values Hypebeast at $530 million and includes a $13.3 million private equity investment from celebrity backers, including Tom Brady and Naomi Osaka.

According to a regulatory finding, in the six months to the end of September, Hypebeast posted a net profit of around $8 million.

Hypebeast did not immediately reply to BoF’s request for comment on the report.

Learn more:

Hypebeast to Launch in Brazil

The launch of the Brazilian social media channel Hypebeast Brasil, expands the platform’s international presence beyond Asia, the Middle East and English-speaking markets.

