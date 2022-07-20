default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Depop Chief Executive Maria Raga Resigns

Depop Etsy sale
Depop's chief executive officer has resigned. Depop.
By

Kruti Patel Goyal, currently chief product officer, will succeed Maria Raga, who is exiting the Gen-Z favourite resale site to pursue personal ventures, parent company Etsy Inc. said in a statement. Raga will continue to advise Depop until Sept. 30. Nick Daniel, currently vice president of product management will assume the chief product officer position. Both Daniel and Goyal will report to chief executive Josh Silverman.

Learn more:

Etsy Buys Depop for $1.6 Billion

The marketplace for handmade and vintage goods has acquired the second hand fashion app known for its traction with Generation Z in a deal expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

In This Article
