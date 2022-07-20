Depop Chief Executive Maria Raga Resigns

Kruti Patel Goyal, currently chief product officer, will succeed Maria Raga, who is exiting the Gen-Z favourite resale site to pursue personal ventures, parent company Etsy Inc. said in a statement. Raga will continue to advise Depop until Sept. 30. Nick Daniel, currently vice president of product management will assume the chief product officer position. Both Daniel and Goyal will report to chief executive Josh Silverman.

