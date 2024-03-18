EBay Expands Fashion Consignment

The Business of Fashion
Cathaleen Chen
The category’s biggest brands by market capitalisation report results this week, and will need to show they have a plan to fend off fast-growing competition.
By investing in an elevated product and shopping experience, Spanish retailers Inditex and Mango are seeing tremendous growth despite fierce competition from the likes of Temu and a cash-strapped consumer.
The ByteDance-owned app’s e-commerce play has been met with mixed response from users. Still, sales seem to keep ticking up.
The fashion resale company finally became profitable last year, but it was at the cost of losing consignors who complain that reselling is no longer as lucrative as it once was on the platform.