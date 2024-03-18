default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

EBay Expands Fashion Consignment

The peer-to-peer marketplace will now offer the more convenient option of selling pre-owned luxury clothing on sellers’ behalf.
Clothes on a brown ottoman.
EBay has made moves to expand its fashion resale segment. (eBay)
By

EBay will now offer secondhand luxury apparel sellers the option to list products on their behalf, moving further into the consignment fashion resale space dominated by The RealReal.

Already the largest peer-to-peer marketplace for pre-owned goods, eBay launched its consignment offering last year, starting with handbags. Users can send in their Chanel or Prada bags, and Linda’s Stuff, the well-established shop on eBay operated by Linda Lightman, will process, photograph and list them on behalf of the seller.

Linda’s Stuff will also power eBay’s expansion into fashion consignment, starting Monday, March 18. The platform will accept new and used apparel from brands like Dior, Fendi, Prada and Aimé Leon Dore.

The consignment commission rate will be highly competitive: the minimum payout rate is 60 percent for sellers, and that applies for anything priced under $300. At The RealReal, by comparison, pieces sold for under $100 will fetch sellers 20 percent commission. A regular peer-to-peer listing on eBay for apparel will guarantee sellers at least 86 percent of its sale price, according to its selling fees guide.

Consignment is one way to reach customers who may have reservations about selling their pre-owned clothes, according to Kirsty Keoghan, global head of pre-owned apparel at eBay.

“The consignment programme is looking to tap into the consumer who’s looking to make that leap,” said Keoghan. “This is an opportunity to be fully protected and someone [else] does all the heavy lifting. It’s a low barrier way to test resale.”

EBay has made moves to expand its fashion resale segment overall in recent years, growing its “Authenticity Guarantee” programme to now include sneakers, handbags, jewellery and watches.

Learn more:

Resale’s Fast Fashion Purge

Vestiaire Collective will now block 30 brands including Gap, H&M and Zara from its platform, adding to an earlier ban on Boohoo and other low-priced online retailers. It’s an eco-conscious spin on a broader push upmarket by secondhand companies.

About the author
Cathaleen Chen
Cathaleen Chen

Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

How Zara Is Beating Shein

By investing in an elevated product and shopping experience, Spanish retailers Inditex and Mango are seeing tremendous growth despite fierce competition from the likes of Temu and a cash-strapped consumer.

Who Is the TikTok Shopper?

The ByteDance-owned app’s e-commerce play has been met with mixed response from users. Still, sales seem to keep ticking up.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024