Resale’s Fast Fashion Purge

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Millions of low-cost fashion products are showing up in thrift stores and on resale sites, but that’s not curbing the industry’s primary growth.
Vestiaire Collective plans to shut down Tradesy and make a major push into the US, injecting fresh competition into a market where even the biggest players are struggling to turn a profit.
The luxury resale platform’s CEO John Korryl spoke with BoF exclusively about new revenue streams, consignment updates and other ways of reaching profitability after a decade of losses.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
Negotiations over a new minimum wage for garment workers in Bangladesh have sparked mass demonstrations on streets across the capital.
Brands are passing the buck on sustainability targets, placing an unrealistic burden on manufacturers, according to a new industry report.
This week, deadly protests after the Bangladeshi government proposed a minimum wage increase well below the level unions had called for highlighted a fundamental challenge in raising worker salaries: somebody has to pay for it.
Weaker-than-expected demand for Swedish textile recycler Renewcell’s first commercial volumes of recycled cellulose pulp has sent the company’s stock price plummeting and highlighted broader hurdles challenging efforts to lessen fashion’s environmental footprint.