US Retailers Stuck With Excess Stock Offer Bargains As Holiday Season Nears

India’s five-day festival of lights doesn’t come close to Black Friday or Singles Day in terms of overall sales, but brands see plenty of room to grow. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
The fundraising landscape is still generally conservative, but companies like Alo Yoga are reportedly seeking multi-billion dollar valuations.
Amid a spending slowdown and steep competition, the UK fast-fashion players including Asos and Frasers Group are selling off struggling brands.