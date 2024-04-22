Skip to main content
Retail

Express Files for US Bankruptcy Protection, to Close Over 100 Stores

Express
Express Inc has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States and intends to close more than 100 stores, it said on Monday. (Shutterstock)
By

Fashion retailer Express Inc has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States and intends to close more than 100 stores, it said on Monday.

The retailer whose portfolio includes brands such as Express, Bonobos and UpWest Express, listed assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to a filing with the bankruptcy court in Delaware.

The company also named Mark Still as its new CFO, effective immediately. The executive has served as interim CFO since November 2023.

As part of the bankruptcy process, the company will close approximately 95 Express retail stores and all of its UpWest stores, starting Tuesday, it said, without specifying the locations.

The company operates about 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico and around 12 UpWest retail stores, according to its website.

Launched in 1980, Express has been battling with soft consumer demand due to slowing spending patterns and increased price sensitivity in discretionary categories.

Express has received a commitment for $35 million in new financing from some of its existing lenders, it said.

The multi-brand fashion retailer said it expects to conduct business as usual as it initiates a court-supervised process to facilitate a formal sale process.

The company said on Monday that it received a non-binding letter of intent from a consortium led by WHP Global for the sale of a substantial majority of its retail stores and operations.

Brand management firm WHP Global, which owns Toys “R” Us and fashion labels such as Anne Klein, took a 7.4 percent stake in Express last year.

By Devika Nair and Mrinmay Dey; Editor: Sonia Cheema

Learn more:

The Fashion and Management Missteps That Left Express Clinging to Solvency

The retailer has struggled to keep pace with the times and has occupied an increasingly untenable spot: not prestigious enough to compete with the luxury brands, yet too expensive to go head-to-head with rapidly growing low-cost rivals.

Op-Ed | How Long Can Adidas Surf the ‘Terrace’ Trend?

As a push to maximise sales of its popular Samba model starts to weigh on its desirability, the German sportswear giant is betting on other retro sneaker styles to tap surging demand for the 1980s ‘Terrace’ look. But fashion cycles come and go, cautions Andrea Felsted.

How Rent the Runway Came Back From the Brink

The rental platform saw its stock soar last week after predicting it would hit a key profitability metric this year. A new marketing push and more robust inventory are the key to unlocking elusive growth, CEO Jenn Hyman tells BoF.

Why Esprit’s Ambitious Rebrand Fell Short

The company is in talks with potential investors after filing for insolvency in Europe and closing its US stores. Insiders say efforts to restore the brand to its 1980s heyday clashed with its owners’ desire to quickly juice sales in order to attract a buyer.

