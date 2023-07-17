Fast-Fashion Retailer Temu Sues Rival Shein Over US Antitrust Law

The Business of Fashion
Driven partly by nostalgia and partly by the trend for 1990s and Y2K styles, people are snatching up products from Gap's heyday. But those same shoppers aren’t necessarily buying what Gap has in stores now.
US consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in two years in June, potentially bringing to a close a period that changed how many fashion brands value their goods.
Britain’s cost of living crisis continues to escalate. Yet a number of brands still see ample opportunity in the market. Why?
The e-commerce giant’s rivals are planning their own sales events, while Shein and Temu are luring consumers with the promise of year-round discounts. That, plus what else to watch for in the week ahead.