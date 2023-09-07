default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Forever 21 Launches Barneys Collection

Under the collective ownership of Authentic Brands Group, fast fashion retailer Forever 21 has launched a collaboration with Barneys.
Under the collective ownership of Authentic Brands Group, fast fashion retailer Forever 21 has launched a collaboration with Barneys. (Courtesy)
By

Fast fashion chain Forever 21 has released a new co-branded collection with Barneys, the company announced Thursday. Both are owned by licensing firm Authentic Brands Group.

The 32-piece collection is designed to be unisex and includes monochromatic basics such as leggings, blazers and denim, priced between $30 and $130.

“I shopped both Barneys and Forever 21 when I was younger, so we wanted to [highlight] this notion that fashion is high-low,” said Winne Park, chief executive of Forever 21.

Forever 21 recently released similar tie-ups with Reebok and Juicy Couture, two brands also under Authentic Brands Group umbrella, which owns the intellectual property behind more than 40 brands and generates revenue by licensing out their names.

In June, Authentic Brands Group announced it raised $500 million from an existing investor, General Atlantic, at a valuation of over $20 billion, according to market reports. The firm acquired Barneys New York out of its bankruptcy auction in late 2019, and the following year, it partnered with mall landlords Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Group to buy Forever 21. Last week, Authentic finalised its acquisition of Boardriders, which owns beachwear brands Quiksilver, Billabong and Roxy.

Items will be available online and in select stores starting Sept. 7.

Learn more:

Shein Will Sell Forever 21 Clothes With SPARC Group Partnership

Online fast fashion juggernaut Shein and SPARC Group — a joint venture between licensing firm Authentic Brands Group and mall operator Simon Property Group — have formed a partnership that could see Forever 21 clothing and accessories sold on Shein’s site, and Shein roll out shop-in-shops inside Forever 21 Stores.

About the author
Cathaleen Chen
Cathaleen Chen

Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Why Student Loans Are Retail’s Latest Headache

Forty-five million American consumers will have to account for a new expense this fall as the three-year pause on student loan interest accruement ends. Retailers resilient to the shock will be those that offer a distinct assortment of products while conveying a sense of value.

How Retro Sneakers Took Over Fashion

Fashion may always be chasing the next big thing, but in the sneaker market, decades-old styles dominate, which experts attribute to forces like nostalgia, the rise of hip-hop, risk-averse business strategies and a cultural obsession with recycling intellectual property.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Masterclasses
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Masterclasses