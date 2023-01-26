default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Gymshark Announces 65 US Redundancies

Gymshark reported a 54 percent increase in revenue.
The job cuts were made as part of a restructuring of the brand's US business. (Gymshark)
By

The UK-based activewear brand made the job cuts as part of a restructuring at its US offices in Denver, a spokesperson for the company told BoF on Thursday.

”We are taking this move purely for commercial reasons to centralise our operations and continue to safeguard the future of the business,” the spokesperson said in an email statement.

The direct-to-consumer business, which was valued at £1 billion ($1.2 billion) following an investment from growth equity firm General Atlantic in 2020, opened its first flagship store on London’s Regent Street in October.

Gymshark joins a growing number of fashion companies, including Everlane and H&M, who reduced corporate headcount in recent months.

Learn more:

Activewear’s Biggest Disruptors

Breaking into the $384 billion sports apparel market is no easy task, but fast-growing start-ups are stealing market share by creating specialised, fashion-forward products around underserved interes

