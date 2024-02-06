Amazon Europe Launches Resale with Hewi

default-output-block.skip-main
Pre-owned fashion platform Hardly Ever Worn It, or Hewi, has launched a storefront on Amazon Europe, the e-commerce giant announced Tuesday.

While Amazon customers in the US have been able to shop from a selection of secondhand accessories courtesy of What Goes Around Comes Around, the Hewi partnership marks the first time shoppers in the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy can purchase resale on the e-commerce website.

”We’re always looking to innovate and engage with our diverse customers, and launching pre-owned goods allows us to do just that, whilst also creating an opportunity for us to offer our customers accessible luxury,” Ruth Dias, VP, Amazon Fashion Europe, said in a statement.

Though Amazon has become one of the largest retailers of apparel, it has yet to crack the code for upscale fashion. In 2020, it launched a new category called Luxury Stores, carrying brands such as Oscar de la Renta and Altuzarra. But the vertical has not gained traction among shoppers nor vendors; the selection of product is slim compared to other e-tailers such as Net-a-Porter and MatchesFashion.

Rent the Runway Will Sell Secondhand Items on Amazon

The Amazon selection includes styles from about 35 brands. Rent the Runway expects the partnership to serve as both a form of marketing as well as a boost in revenue.

Cathaleen Chen
Cathaleen Chen

Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.

