Italian Watchdog Fines Online Retailer YNAP More Than $5 Million

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Male shoppers aren’t ready to give up on sneakers just yet, but dressier shoes are gaining favour, according to a BoF Insights survey.
E-commerce returns company Happy Returns, a PayPal company, and research firm TRC surveyed over 2,000 US consumers on their evolving shopping habits and attitudes towards online returns to enable merchants to optimise strategies. Discover key insights from the downloadable report here alongside BoF analysis.
As pandemic-driven disruptions subside, brands and retailers have a brand new slate with which to measure growth and progress.
As incumbents like Adidas and Nike grapple with a cooling market, niche players and newcomers have an opportunity to flourish.