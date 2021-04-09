Kim Kardashian’s Skims Valued At $1.6 Billion

The Series A round of $154 million was led by Joshua Kushner’s venture capital firm Thrive Capital, with additional investment from Imaginary Ventures and Alliance Consumer Growth. Founded in 2018, the inclusive shapewear brand has sold over 4 million units as the multi-billion dollar shapewear market heats up. The Kardashian-owned retailer — which added loungewear to its mix in the midst of the pandemic — will use the new injection of funds for product innovation, expansion into new categories, global growth and exploration of brick-and-mortar.

This news comes after a busy week for Kardashian West, in which she appeared on the Forbes’ billionaires list for the first time and began a bid for the skin care market.