Beauty

Kim Kardashian Prepares Skin Care Entry

The mega-influencer filed applications to trademark the name SKKN by Kim in March.
Kim Kardashian | Source: Shutterstock
By

The mega-influencer is getting in on the recent skin care boom. Kardashian filed applications to trademark the name Skkn by Kim in March. The trademark will also apply to hair care, nail products and other categories.

In January, Coty took a 20 percent stake in her beauty business, KKW Beauty, at which time it announced plans to debut skin care in 2022. Coty is also the owner of sister Kylie Jenner’s beauty business, which similarly started with makeup and later expanded to skincare.

