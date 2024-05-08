Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Levi Strauss Ends Lawsuit Against Italy’s Brunello Cucinelli Over Trademarked Tab

Levi notified a federal judge in Oakland, California on Tuesday that it was dismissing the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again. Settlement talks began shortly after Levi sued in January.
A photo of a Levi's store
Levi Strauss has ended its lawsuit accusing Brunello Cucinelli of infringing its familiar, trademarked rectangular pocket tab. (Shutterstock)
By

Levi Strauss has ended its lawsuit accusing the Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli of infringing its familiar, trademarked rectangular pocket tab.

Levi notified a federal judge in Oakland, California on Tuesday that it was dismissing the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again. Settlement talks began shortly after Levi sued in January.

Neither Levi nor its lawyers immediately responded to requests for comment. A Brunello Cucinelli spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

Levi accused Brunello Cucinelli of selling clothing that contained “nearly identical” copies of its tab, which the retailer of denim and other clothing trademarked in 1938, and provided 14 photos illustrating the alleged infringement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based in San Francisco, Levi has in recent years filed several lawsuits to protect its tabs, saying the sale of infringing products would confuse consumers and cause irreparable damage to its goodwill.

Levi brands also include Dockers and Beyond Yoga.

The company has settled similar lawsuits against Kering’s Yves Saint Laurent and LVMH’s Kenzo.

The case is Levi Strauss & Co v Brunello Cucinelli USA Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 24-00399.

By Jonathan Stempel and Blake Brittain; Editor: Bill Berkrot

Learn more:

Unpacking Levi’s New Marketing Strategy

With a new campaign, the first from CMO Kenny Mitchell, the denim giant is hoping consumers will change how they think about — and where they shop for — the brand.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Adidas Prepares for Samba Slump

As the German sportswear giant taps surging demand for its Samba and Gazelle sneakers, it’s also taking steps to spread its bets ahead of peak interest.

Op-Ed | The Rise of the Unwasteful Brand

A profitable, multi-trillion dollar fashion industry populated with brands that generate minimal economic and environmental waste is within our reach, argues Lawrence Lenihan.

Fashion’s Stalled Self-Checkout Revolution

RFID technology has made self-checkout far more efficient than traditional scanning kiosks at retailers like Zara and Uniqlo, but the industry at large hesitates to fully embrace the innovation over concerns of theft and customer engagement.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024