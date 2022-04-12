Lululemon Expands Resale Programme Across the US

The fitness apparel giant debuted its in-store secondhand programme last year as a pilot in about 80 stores in California and Texas.

Starting April 22, Lululemon will be bringing the programme to about 400 stores across the US, where shoppers can trade in their used clothes for store merchandise gift card. The company is working with tech re-commerce firm Trove to run its resale business, and will also be adding a section for US shoppers for its resale items.

Lululemon is the latest brand to debut resale in its stores, as tech sites have built a following selling used clothes from labels like Lululemon

