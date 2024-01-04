Lululemon Seeks Distance From Founder Chip Wilson’s Diversity Comments

The Business of Fashion
The sportswear brand surpassed $1 billion in revenue in 2022, buoyed by soaring demand for its fashion-forward performance products, parent-company Amer Sports’ IPO filing revealed.
From zeroing in on traceability to sharpening inventory management, PVH’s chief supply chain officer, David Savman, unpacks in this interview for The State of Fashion 2024 what it takes for retailers, brands and their suppliers to thrive together.
As savings dwindle and credit card debt soars, the American consumer’s famed resilience is starting to show some cracks. Brands and retailers would be wise to take a more sensitive approach to courting them.
The announcement comes after the sportswear giant said sales only rose 1 percent in the three months to Nov. 30.