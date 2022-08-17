Lululemon Workers Drop Bid for Union Vote at Washington D.C. Store

Lululemon Athletica Inc. employees have withdrawn their petition to unionise a store in Washington, D.C., marking a setback for the recent wave of organising at previously union-free US retail firms.

Workers had been slated to vote Aug. 26 and 27 on whether to unionise with the Association of Concerted Educators, an independent labor group founded and run by Lululemon employees. The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday approved the group’s request to withdraw its election petition, according to the agency’s docket.

Under NLRB rules, when a union backs out of a planned election, the group generally has to wait at least six months before petitioning again to represent the same group of employees.

“We value the connection we have with our employees and welcome ongoing open and honest two-way communication,” Lululemon said in an emailed statement. The union didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry.

