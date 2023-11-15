default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Napapijri Taps Christopher Raeburn as Global Creative Director

Christopher Raeburn has been appointed global creative director at Napapijri.
Christopher Raeburn has been appointed global creative director at Napapijri. (Courstesy)
By

British designer Christopher Raeburn has been named Napapijri’s first global creative director. Raeburn’s first capsule collection will drop in Spring/Summer 2025, followed by a full collection in Fall/Winter 2025.

In the role, he’ll be tasked with elevating VF Corp.-owned outerwear brand’s identity and design credibility, including in sustainability. Raeburn previously worked under the VF Corp. umbrella as creative director at Timberland from 2018 to 2022.

He also operates his namesake fashion brand, Raeburn, which he launched in 2009. The Raeburn label will undergo a restructuring starting with a move out of Raeburn Lab, its design studio, atelier and store in London’s Hackney neighbourhood, according to a statement on Instagram.

”It’s been an incredible home for nearly eight years but times have changed, our needs as a business have changed and with those changes I’ll be taking time to reset, recharge and renew to consider what space the business will need going forward,” said Raeburn on Instagram.

Joan Kennedy
Joan Kennedy

Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.

