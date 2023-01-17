Neiman Marcus Names Chief Brand Officer and Chief Retail Officer

Nabil Aliffi and Stefanie Tsen Ward have been appointed to the newly created roles of chief brand officer and chief retail officer, respectively, the US luxury retailer said in a statement Monday.

Aliffi, formerly global chief creative officer of Soho House & Co, and Tsen Ward, who has worked for the retailer since 2018, will report to Ryan Ross, president of Nieman Marcus Brand.

The two senior executives will be responsible for all areas directly related to elevating customer touch points and building engagement across all channels, the statement added.

