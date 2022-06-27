default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Nike Quarterly Revenue Beats on Athletic Wear Demand

Nike products on display at a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Oregon.
Nike products on display at a Dick's Sporting Goods store. (Shutterstock)
By

Nike Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, benefiting from strong demand for its athletic apparel and sneakers in North America and Europe.

The company’s shares rose 2.3 percent to $113.12 after the bell and Nike also announced a new $18 billion class B stock repurchase plan.

Affluent Americans remain largely unaffected by decades-high inflation and are splurging on higher-priced products, helping Nike maintain a pandemic-induced boom in athletic wear sales.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $12.23 billion, compared with estimates of $12.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Nike’s net income fell to $1.44 billion, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended May 31, from $1.51 billion, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Praveen Paramasivam; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Learn more:

Inside Nike’s Radical Direct-to-Consumer Strategy — Download the Case Study

The American sportswear giant’s success is rooted in a radical direct-to-consumer strategy built around content, community and customisation, and conceived for a post-internet world where brand connections are everything.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series