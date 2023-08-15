Peter Do to Collaborate With Banana Republic

New York-based designer Peter Do, who was tapped in May to be creative director at Helmut Lang, will design a capsule collection for Banana Republic this fall, the Gap Inc.-owned retailer announced Tuesday.

Drawing inspiration from Banana Republic’s archives, Do’s collection will include a range of knitwear, outerwear and silk shirting in his signature neutral colour tones.

The capsule will be “grounded in versatile, high-quality pieces celebrating impeccable tailoring and craftsmanship, which are at the core of both brands’ design codes,” Banana Republic said in a statement.

The capsule will be available to buy in select stores and online in October.

