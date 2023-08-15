default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Peter Do to Collaborate With Banana Republic

Peter Do and Banana Republic collaboration.
Peter Do will design a capsule collection for Banana Republic. (Courtesy)
By

New York-based designer Peter Do, who was tapped in May to be creative director at Helmut Lang, will design a capsule collection for Banana Republic this fall, the Gap Inc.-owned retailer announced Tuesday.

Drawing inspiration from Banana Republic’s archives, Do’s collection will include a range of knitwear, outerwear and silk shirting in his signature neutral colour tones.

The capsule will be “grounded in versatile, high-quality pieces celebrating impeccable tailoring and craftsmanship, which are at the core of both brands’ design codes,” Banana Republic said in a statement.

The capsule will be available to buy in select stores and online in October.

Learn more:

How Banana Republic Became a Bright Spot in Gap Inc.’s Portfolio

The mall retailer saw sales rise after swapping generic office clothes for a stronger point-of-view inspired by its safari-themed origins. The new look wasn’t for everyone — and that was the point.

