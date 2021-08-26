default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

PrettyLittleThing Names Influencer Molly-Mae Hague as a Creative Director

Molly-Mae Hague is named a creative director of Pretty Little Thing. Courtesy.
Molly-Mae Hague is named a creative director of Pretty Little Thing. Courtesy.
By

In her new position as UK and EU creative director for the Boohoo Group-owned brand, Hague will take an “active position” in overseeing styling for brand campaigns and signing new brand ambassadors, according to a press statement. She is set to serve in the role for 12 months, the company said.

Hague, a social media influencer who shot to fame on British reality TV series Love Island, has previously worked with PrettyLittleThing as a brand ambassador.

