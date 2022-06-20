default-output-block.skip-main
Primark to Trial Click & Collect, Parent AB Foods Maintains Guidance

Primark store sign.
The group said revenue for its third quarter to May 28 increased by 32 percent. (Shutterstock)
By

Associated British Foods maintained its full-year guidance after trading in line with expectations in its latest quarter and said its Primark fashion business would launch a UK trial of a Click & Collect service on children’s products.

The group said revenue for its third quarter to May 28 increased by 32 percent. Sales in its food businesses increased 10 percent which reflected price actions to recover input cost inflation and volume increases in the ingredients business.

All Primark stores traded during the period in contrast to last year when most stores were closed until the middle of April due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

By James Davey; Editor: Kate Holton

Learn more:

Primark to Raise Prices as Cost Pressures Mount

The group said Primark has been unable to fully offset the cost pressures it is facing with savings and so will implement selective price increases across some of its Autumn/Winter stock from August.

