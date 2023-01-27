Superdry Cuts Full-Year Profit Forecast to Breakeven

Britain’s Superdry, on Friday, cut its profit forecast for the year and now expects to broadly break even as its wholesale segment underperformed amid rising uncertainty for the last quarter.

The fashion retailer has earlier forecast an adjusted profit before tax of between £10 million and £20 million ($12.37 million to $24.74 million) for the year.

By Radhika Anilkumar; Editor: Savio D’Souza

