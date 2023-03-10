default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Superdry Hires Turnaround Specialist in Cash-Saving Push

The exterior of a Superdry store in Sydney's George Street.
The exterior of a Superdry store in Sydney's George Street. (Shutterstock)
By

Struggling fashion brand Superdry has hired turnaround and restructuring firm Interpath as it battles to cut costs following a series of profit warnings.

In a statement Superdry, which is led by founder Julian Dunkerton, said Interpath will advise on its turnaround and “ensure we have the right cost base and structure in place for future success.”

The UK high street retailer, known for its logo T-shirts and bright colors, has suffered from shipment issues in its wholesale business, and has been trying to improve its performance. In December, it secured a loan from specialist lender Bantry Bay Capital, which is backed by the US activist Elliott Investment Management.

The shares have lost a quarter of their value over the past 12 months. They fell 21 percent on Jan. 27 after Superdry cut its full-year outlook, saying that pretax profit would be wiped out.

Sky News earlier reported the appointment of Interpath.

By Sabah Meddings

Learn More

Superdry Cuts Full-Year Profit Forecast to Breakeven

Britain’s Superdry, on Friday, cut its profit forecast for the year and now expects to broadly break even as its wholesale segment underperformed amid rising uncertainty for the last quarter.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Connecting With Consumers in Today’s Rapidly Shifting Market

At Coterie in New York this February, executives from showcasing brands Faherty, HNST, Deepa Gurnani and Lelet NY joined BoF on stage to discuss how they connect with their communities, sharing insights with Coterie’s audience of upcoming and sought-after designers, buyers and retailers as part of the event’s educational programming.

Adidas’ Plans for Yeezy: What We Know

The German sportswear giant hinted it could try to sell already produced sneakers from the collaboration, but predicted its first annual loss in over three decades.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Careers Week 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Careers Week 2023