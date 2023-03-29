default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Target Announces Spring Designer Collaborations

Target announces spring collection with Agua Bendita, a Colombian label known for its bold floral prints, Fe Noel, a Brooklyn-born brand with Grenadian roots, and Los Angeles-based Rhode.
Target announces spring collection with Agua Bendita, a Colombian label known for its bold floral prints, Fe Noel, a Brooklyn-born brand with Grenadian roots, and Los Angeles-based Rhode. (Photo courtesy by Target)
By

Target has tapped Agua Bendita, a Colombian label known for its bold floral prints, Fe Noel, a Brooklyn-born brand with Grenadian roots, and Los Angeles-based Rhode, which is synonymous with printed dresses, as its latest designer collaboration partners.

The three collections feature 100 pieces of apparel, accessories and swimwear, ranging from sizes XXS to 4X. Each item costs between $15 to $48.

“These are bold, distinctive, women-founded brands inspired by their own roots and cultures, and I know our guests will absolutely love them,” said Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a statement.

Target’s seasonal designer collaborations routinely gain consumer attention and the Minneapolis-based retailer has been rolling them out for years. Its most recent cohort of brand partners, Kika Vargas, Sergio Hudson and La Ligne, released a collection last fall.

The garments will be available for purchase online and in select stores on April 15.

Learn more:

Target Taps Kika Vargas, Sergio Hudson and La Ligne for Collaborations

Colombian designer Vargas, American designer Hudson, and apparel brand La Ligne were named Target’s latest designer partners Tuesday. The brands’ collections for the Minnesota-based mass retailer are set to roll out Oct. 9, with over 100 accessory and apparel items total priced between $8 and $70.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

The Pros and Cons of Crowdfunding

In an uncertain economic environment, brands are turning to their customers for investment. BoF unpacks how companies can benefit from this approach typically favoured by start-ups.

Inside The RealReal’s Big Reset

The luxury resale platform’s CEO John Korryl spoke with BoF exclusively about new revenue streams, consignment updates and other ways of reaching profitability after a decade of losses.

BoF LIVE | The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns

Join us on Thursday, April 13 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT for a special #BoFLIVE Masterclass unpacking our latest case study The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns with BoF retail correspondent Cathaleen Chen.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns