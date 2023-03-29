Target Announces Spring Designer Collaborations

Target has tapped Agua Bendita, a Colombian label known for its bold floral prints, Fe Noel, a Brooklyn-born brand with Grenadian roots, and Los Angeles-based Rhode, which is synonymous with printed dresses, as its latest designer collaboration partners.

The three collections feature 100 pieces of apparel, accessories and swimwear, ranging from sizes XXS to 4X. Each item costs between $15 to $48.

“These are bold, distinctive, women-founded brands inspired by their own roots and cultures, and I know our guests will absolutely love them,” said Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a statement.

Target’s seasonal designer collaborations routinely gain consumer attention and the Minneapolis-based retailer has been rolling them out for years. Its most recent cohort of brand partners, Kika Vargas, Sergio Hudson and La Ligne, released a collection last fall.

The garments will be available for purchase online and in select stores on April 15.

