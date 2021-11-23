The 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s Secret

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The direct-to-consumer intimates brand intends to use the funds from the Series B round, led by investment firm Stripes, to expand its product offerings, open brick-and-mortar pop-up shops and make new sustainability commitments, according to a press release.
After spending the last year boosting the lingerie retailer’s financial health, its owner is planning a spinoff.
The direct-to-consumer lingerie upstart is entering the critical bra category with $10 million of new funding and unique grip on the consumer psyche of Generation-Z. Could it be the one to finally unseat the industry’s dominant player?
A new generation of direct-to-consumer brands like Topicals and Parade are finding success with a powerful community-based approach to marketing.
Shares of the L Catterton-owned sandal maker sank on their first day of trading, a bad sign for other brands that are thinking about going public.
NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.
Online sales during the crucial U.S. holiday season are expected to rise 4.8 percent from a year earlier as retailers go all out to woo inflation-hit consumers with even bigger discounts and promotions, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Thursday.
To discover how SMEs are successfully cutting through the noise to connecting with consumers in an increasingly crowded digital landscape, BoF interviews Christian Juul Nielsen, the founder of Akanvas, Batsheva Hay of Batsheva and Arianne Elmy, founder of her eponymous brand.