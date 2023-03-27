US Brand Management Firm Bluestar Alliance Buys Scotch & Soda Label

Bluestar Alliance, a US brand management company, said on Monday it has acquired the Scotch & Soda clothing brand from its Dutch owner for an undisclosed sum.

Scotch & Soda filed a bankruptcy request for its Dutch operations, which include the company’s head office, earlier this month.

“Following the closing of the transaction, Scotch & Soda will be enabled to continue its activities in selected markets,” Bluestar said in a statement.

Scotch & Soda’s Dutch operations had €342.5 million ($369.42 million) in sales in 2022.

By Toby Sterling; Editor Jan Harvey

