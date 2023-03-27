default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

US Brand Management Firm Bluestar Alliance Buys Scotch & Soda Label

Scotch and Soda storefront.
Bluestar Alliance, a US brand management company, said on Monday it has acquired the Scotch & Soda clothing brand from its Dutch owner for an undisclosed sum. (Getty Images)
By

Bluestar Alliance, a US brand management company, said on Monday it has acquired the Scotch & Soda clothing brand from its Dutch owner for an undisclosed sum.

Scotch & Soda filed a bankruptcy request for its Dutch operations, which include the company’s head office, earlier this month.

“Following the closing of the transaction, Scotch & Soda will be enabled to continue its activities in selected markets,” Bluestar said in a statement.

Scotch & Soda’s Dutch operations had €342.5 million ($369.42 million) in sales in 2022.

By Toby Sterling; Editor Jan Harvey

Learn more:

Fashion Retailer Scotch & Soda Seeks Bankruptcy for Dutch Operations

Privately held retailer Scotch & Soda, which is based in Amsterdam, has filed a bankruptcy request for its Dutch operations, newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad (FD) reported on Monday, citing a company statement.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

BoF LIVE | The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns

Join us on Thursday, April 13 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT for a special #BoFLIVE Masterclass unpacking our latest case study The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns with BoF retail correspondent Cathaleen Chen.

The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns | Case Study

Offloading excess merchandise has never been more complex and critical for every brand and retailer, regardless of their size or category. BoF examines the best practices along every stage of the process, from planning to liquidation.

Why Telfar’s New Pricing Model Matters

For its latest apparel collection, the brand will cap prices on items the faster they sell. The idea is to make fashion more accessible — and future inventory easier to plan.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns