default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

US Consumer Spending Rebounds in January

Nordstrom Rack's Herald Square store in New York City. Getty.
Nordstrom Rack's Herald Square store in New York City. Getty. (Drew Angerer)
By

US consumer spending rebounded strongly in January as the government doled out additional pandemic relief money to low-income households and new Covid-19 infections dropped, setting up the economy for faster growth in the first quarter.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 2.4 percent last month after decreasing 0.4 in December, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Personal income shot up 10 percent last month.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rebounding 2.5 percent in January and income accelerating 9.5 percent.

By Lucia Mutikani; Editor: Alex Richardson

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

Inside the Big Business of Styling Athletes

NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index