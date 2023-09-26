default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

US Retailers’ Financial Losses Jump as Retail Crime Escalates

US retailers’ financial losses jump as retail crime escalates.
US retailers’ financial losses jump as retail crime escalates. (Shutterstock)
By

Organised crime rings in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Houston are targeting retail inventories, causing more financial loss, according to a report by the National Retail Federation (NRF), a trade group representing US retailers.

Big-box retailers such as Target and Kroger, as well as dollar stores, have sounded caution over increasing inventory theft and organised retail crime that could worsen this year’s headwinds from weakening consumer demand.

In 2022, inventory “shrink” as a percentage of total retail sales accounted for $112.1 billion in losses, up from $93.9 billion in 2021, according to the NRF report on Tuesday.

“Retailers are seeing unprecedented levels of theft coupled with rampant crime in their stores, and the situation is only becoming more dire,” said NRF Vice President for Asset Protection and Retail Operations David Johnston.

Retailers are either being forced to close a specific store location, reduce operating hours or alter in-store product selection to deal with the spike in retail crime, the report added.

Dollar Tree has said it plans to remove goods like men’s underwear, an item most prone to retail theft, from its stores.

Retailers are ramping up prevention methods, with 34 percent of respondents increasing internal payroll to support risks related to retail crime and 46 percent increasing the use of third-party security personnel, among other methods, according to NRF.

Even Britain is seeing more instances of shoplifting, with the fashion chain Primark stepping up spending on security guards, CCTV and equipping staff with body cameras to try and combat in-store theft.

Walmart CFO John Rainey, on a post-earnings call with Telsey Advisory Group, said the retailer was “putting armed guards in certain cases” in some stores located in cities.

The NRF survey was conducted online among senior loss prevention and security executives in the retail industry with insights from 177 retail brands.

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh, Savyata Mishra and Siddharth Cavale; Editor: Shounak Dasgupta

Learn more:

The Organised Retail Crime Phenomenon, Explained

Reports of large-scale theft rings are driving US lawmakers to explore tough-on-crime policies. Data on whether there is a crime wave paints a more ambiguous picture. BoF unpacks the murky situation.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index