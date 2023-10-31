default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

VF Corp. Withdraws Annual Forecast Due to Slowing Demand; Vans Sales Down 21%

Shares were down 4 percent in extended trading after the company also reported a lower-than-expected second-quarter profit.
Vans Old Skool shoes with white tube socks and jeans.
VF reported 21 percent fall in sales at its Vans brands, while The North Face brand saw a 19 percent increase. (Shutterstock)
By

VF Corp withdrew its full-year revenue and profit forecasts on Monday, with demand for its higher-priced apparel and footwear easing as customers turn more cost conscious, especially in the United States.

Shares were down 4 percent in extended trading after VF Corp. also reported a lower-than-expected second-quarter profit.

High borrowing costs and still-high inflation have forced shoppers to move away from pricier products and spend their dollars mainly on essentials.

An uncertain consumer spending environment has also forced several retailers including Foot Locker and Macy’s to take a cautious stance going into the holiday season.

VF Corp’s margins have taken a hit from excessive discounts and promotions it has offered to attract shoppers as well as clear surplus inventory.

The company’s adjusted gross margins declined 20 basis points to 51.3 percent in the quarter.

Sales in Americas, its biggest market, fell 11 percent in the reported quarter, but rose 8 percent in Greater China helped by a rebound in demand after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company reported 21 percent fall in sales at its Vans brands, while The North Face brand saw a 19 percent increase.

VF Corp, which has come under pressure from activist investor firms Engaged Capital and Legion Partners Asset Management, said it does not expect Vans brands’ performance to improve in the second half, and also expects a difficult US wholesale environment.

It also said it was undertaking a large-scale cost reduction program, which it expects to deliver $300 million in fixed cost savings.

The company posted quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents, below analysts’ expectations of a profit of 65 cents.

Its second-quarter revenue fell 2 percent to $3.03 billion in the quarter ended September, compared with analysts’ estimate of $3 billion, according to LSEG data.

By Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editor: Krishna Chandra Eluri

Learn more:

Why Activist Investors Have VF Corp. in Their Crosshairs

Analysts say the owner of Vans and Supreme may have common ground with its new shareholders, who are pushing the group to cut costs, sell off assets and pay down debt.


More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Shein Buys Missguided Brand From Britain’s Frasers

Frasers said on Monday, Shein will acquire the intellectual property and trademarks of Missguided, while Frasers will retain its real estate and employees which have now been integrated into Frasers’ fashion division.

Why Activist Investors Have VF Corp. in Their Crosshairs

New contentious shareholders are seldom welcomed by their target companies, but analysts say the owner of Vans and Supreme should take heed of its latest activist investors, which are pushing the group to cut costs, sell off assets and pay down debt.

view more

