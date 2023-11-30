default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Victoria’s Secret Sees Progress Despite Wider-Than-Forecast Loss

Victoria's Secret store.
The intimates retailer, which has been working to reinvent its image, said its efforts are starting to pay off. (Shutterstock)
By

Victoria’s Secret & Co. reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss amid a rise in investment in marketing and technology, but the company said its efforts are starting to pay off.

A third-quarter loss of 86 cents a share, after excluding some items, was deeper than the average analyst estimate of an 80-cent loss. Comparable sales, meanwhile, posted a seventh consecutive quarterly decline. However, the company said its sales in November are the “best monthly performance in nearly two years and further evidence that our initiatives are working.”

The intimates retailer has been working to reinvent its image after years of backlash to its sexy imagery that stopped resonating with consumers. During an investor conference in October, the company emphasised the expansion of its swim and sport categories, as well as the fashion show, known as the World Tour, which were meant to drive traffic at stores.

In addition to the increase in investments, the company blamed declining sales for its most recent loss.

“Our teams have been resiliently focused on what is within our control and working tirelessly on multiple growth initiatives designed to create momentum,” chief executive Martin Waters said in a statement.

Shares alternated between losses and gains in late trading. The stock has declined 34 percent this year through Wednesday’s close, compared with a 17 percent increase in the Russell 3000 Index.

A separate report Wednesday showed PVH Corp., the owner of Calvin Klein apparel and another maker of intimates, reported third-quarter earnings that missed estimates. The company also projects a weaker-than-expected performance in the current period. The shares fell 4 percent at 5:01 PM. in extended New York trading.

By Olivia Rockeman

Learn more:

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

The Strategy Behind Shay Mitchell’s Travel Brand Béis

The luggage and lifestyle brand is expanding its product and marketing strategies while launching collaborations and pop-up stores as its founder, Shay Mitchell, eyes expansion and profitability after five years in business. BoF learns more.

Richemont Won’t Inject Cash Into Farfetch

Richemont, owner of jeweller Cartier, said on Wednesday it would not inject any cash into online luxury retailer Farfetch, following a report that the latter was exploring going private.

The Rise of the Fast Fashion Converts

A small but growing online fashion community is practising a more critical form of consumption, marrying the quiet luxury trend with a desire for value and environmentally responsible products.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023 Live
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023 Live