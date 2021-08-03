default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Wolverine Worldwide Acquires Sweaty Betty for $410 Million

The deal marks an expansion into apparel and direct-to-consumer business for the group known for its wholesale-dependent footwear brands.
Sweaty Betty Campaign
Sweaty Betty Campaign. Sweaty Betty.
By

The owner of Wolverine boots, Hush Puppies and Keds is expanding into women’s activewear with an all-cash deal for Sweaty Betty, a fitness retailer known for its bum-sculpting leggings.

Michigan-based Wolverine Worldwide is acquiring Sweaty Betty from investors including LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton.

It’s the latest in a series of deals in the fashion sector and targets an area that has been relatively resilient to the pandemic and is expected to continue growing, as trends towards a more casual wardrobe, wellness and fitness cement themselves in consumer culture.

“We’re not seeing a slowdown at all,” Sweaty Betty chief executive Julia Straus said. “As we come out of [the pandemic], these are habits and lifestyles that you’re seeing continue with our customer.”

Sweaty Betty was founded in London 1998 as these trends were just beginning to emerge. L Catterton invested in 2015 with a goal to accelerate global growth. Revenue jumped 60 percent in 2020 to nearly $175 million and is expected to rise to $250 million this year, according to Wolverine Worldwide.

The footwear-focused group said it sees an opportunity to boost Sweaty Betty’s position in the US and other markets through its retail contacts and expand it into footwear. Separate to the acquisition, Sweaty Betty had already begun a collaboration with Wolverine Worldwide-owned Merrell, which is known for its hiking and trail shoes.

Wolverine Worldwide said Sweaty Betty, which generates more than 80 percent of its revenue through direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales, will also help bolster its digital and apparel offering as it shifts away from a predominantly wholesale model in response to the pandemic. The group previously announced a goal to hit $500 million in direct online sales this year, more than double 2019 levels.

“I think it’s critically important as we expand our DTC offering to have multiple categories,” said sdan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide’s president. “We can’t just be a footwear store; we have to have adjacent categories to really offer the customer a robust experience.”

Wolverine Worldwide said it expects Sweaty Betty to boost the group’s overall earnings within the first year.

Hoffman, who joined the helm of Wolverine Worldwide earlier this year, said the company is still in the market for deals. “I think we’ll continue to be opportunistic,” he said.

Learn more:

How to Win the Pandemic’s Activewear Boom

Workout clothes have been a bright spot in the struggling apparel sector this year, but independent brands need to play smart to turn the current bump into long-term success.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Shein Buys Missguided Brand From Britain’s Frasers

Frasers said on Monday, Shein will acquire the intellectual property and trademarks of Missguided, while Frasers will retain its real estate and employees which have now been integrated into Frasers’ fashion division.

Why Activist Investors Have VF Corp. in Their Crosshairs

New contentious shareholders are seldom welcomed by their target companies, but analysts say the owner of Vans and Supreme should take heed of its latest activist investors, which are pushing the group to cut costs, sell off assets and pay down debt.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023