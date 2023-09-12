Apple ditches leather for new products.

Apple said Tuesday that it would no longer use leather in any new products, including watch straps — part of efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.

The news was announced alongside the launch of Apple’s newest watch series, which includes models that are carbon neutral for the first time, the company said.

The tech giant said it worked with Nike and Hermès, brands it’s partnered with to sell watch bands, to develop more environmentally friendly options. But Hermès said leather watch straps will still form part of the Apple Watch Hermès collection and be available for sale exclusively in its stores.

