default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

Apple Ditches Leather for New Products

Apple ditches leather for new products.
Apple ditches leather for new products. (Shutterstock)
By

Apple said Tuesday that it would no longer use leather in any new products, including watch straps — part of efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.

The news was announced alongside the launch of Apple’s newest watch series, which includes models that are carbon neutral for the first time, the company said.

The tech giant said it worked with Nike and Hermès, brands it’s partnered with to sell watch bands, to develop more environmentally friendly options. But Hermès said leather watch straps will still form part of the Apple Watch Hermès collection and be available for sale exclusively in its stores.

Learn more:

Apple’s New Vision Pro: What Fashion Needs to Know

The tech giant unveiled its new augmented-reality headset, showing off a variety of features and uses as it tries to create the first mainstream consumer hit in the category.

About the author
Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Sustainability
How fashion can do better for people and the planet.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Masterclasses
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Masterclasses