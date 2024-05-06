Skip to main content
Sustainability

Canada’s Competition Bureau Opens Greenwashing Investigation of Lululemon

A complaint by climate-advocacy group Stand.earth prompted the inquiry.
A Lululemon sign hangs outside one of the brand's stores.
Lululemon. (Shutterstock)
Canada’s competition bureau has opened an investigation into Lululemon’s sustainability marketing, advancing a complaint lodged by climate-advocacy group Stand.earth against the Vancouver-based activewear brand.

In February, Stand.earth had asked the agency, which polices practices such as deceptive advertising, to investigate whether Lululemon’s “Be Planet” messaging misled consumers. It alleged the brand benefitted from a “carefully constructed image of environmental sustainability and wellness” that conflicted with its fast-growing emissions. Lululemon said at the time it remained committed to its decarbonisation plan.

Lululemon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advocacy groups have used greenwashing investigations by Canada’s competition bureau to their advantage in the past. In 2022, following an investigation based on a complaint by environmental law organisation Ecojustice, the bureau hit coffee maker Keurig with a fine of CA$3 million ($2.2 million) for misleading claims about the recyclability of its single-use coffee pods. Shell abandoned a campaign centred on its use of carbon offsets earlier this year after Greenpeace asked the bureau to examine its claims.

Corporate greenwashing has become a priority for Canada’s competition bureau. In March, the agency’s commissioner, Matthew Boswell, asked Canada’s government for more power to fight the problem.


Marc Bain
Marc Bain

Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.

