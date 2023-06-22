Shein and Temu Are Skirting Tariff Costs, US Lawmakers Say

The Business of Fashion

A congressional report says the Chinese-owned e-commerce business has insufficient systems in place to prevent goods made by forced labour being sold on its platform.
Companies like H&M and Puma are pushing to get coal out of their supply chains by the end of the decade.
The European Fashion Alliance, a coalition of groups including France’s Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode and Italy’s Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana, has weighed in on EU plans to regulate fashion. They’re not entirely happy.
A small, but growing number of people are pledging to radically reduce the number of new fashion products they buy. But a deeply entrenched culture of consumerism makes it hard for many to stop shopping.