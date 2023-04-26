Shein Tops Up Supply Chain Fund With $55 Million and a Focus on Faster, More Efficient Manufacturing

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The jeans maker is among a group of fashion brands coming around to location-specific water reduction targets.
In the wake of 2013’s deadly factory collapse in Dhaka, more than 200 brands signed the Bangladesh Accord, a legally binding safety pact. As the agreement expands internationally, BoF unpacks why it’s widely viewed as fashion’s most effective safety campaign, how it can help brands address new sustainability regulation and what limitations remain.
The fashion industry’s treatment of garment workers in the decade since the deadly building collapse will come under fresh scrutiny in a busy week that also includes Kering’s latest financial results and the reopening of Tiffany’s Manhattan flagship.