Apple’s Vision Pro Headset to Go on Sale in US Stores on Feb. 2

Rather than limit who can put in orders for limited-edition sneakers, watches and collectibles, retailers are throwing open their drops — and then using data analytics to quietly kick bad actors to the back of the line.
In the year since it exploded onto the market, generative AI is already promising to reshape how brands create products and interact with customers. But it’s not the only technology that had an impact in 2023.
At BoF VOICES 2023, the Italian designer spoke about the balance required to run an ethical fashion business while embracing new technologies.
After generative AI’s breakout year in 2023, The State of Fashion 2024 examines emerging use cases across creative industries, including fashion.