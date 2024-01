VF Corp’s Cyber Incident Causes Data Breach of 35.5 Million Consumers

Vans sneaker maker VF Corp said on Thursday the cyber incident that hit the company in December led to a breach of personal data of about 35.5 million consumers, and added that it does not expect a material impact to its financials.

The unauthorised activity, detected on Dec. 13, disrupted global customer orders on its e-commerce site, delayed order fulfillment and led to cancellation of some product orders, VF disclosed in a regulatory filing.

However, the company said it does not collect or retain any consumer social security numbers, bank account information or payment card information in its IT systems, adding that there is no evidence to date that any consumer passwords were acquired.

The company said it has substantially restored the IT systems and data that were impacted by the cyber incident, while working through minor operational issues.

By Mariam Sunny; Editing by Shailesh Kuber





