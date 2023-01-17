Digital Fashion Platform Founded by Ex-Luxury Executive Raises $9.5 Million

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.
A new washing machine Samsung developed with Patagonia raises the question of how fashion can best combat its rampant microfibre pollution problem.
Tools and technologies that shore up a brand’s core business may not get pulses racing quite like NFTs and virtual worlds, but with major economies expecting a slowdown, they’re the sorts of investments that can help brands weather the uncertainty.
The US is banning the app from federal government devices and numerous states have taken similar measures. As 2023 gets underway, the pressure on fashion’s new favourite app is only set to increase.