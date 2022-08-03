default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Facebook to Shut Down Live Shopping, Focus on Reels

Meta shares rise as Facebook records stronger-than-expected daily user growth.
Meta shares rise as Facebook records stronger-than-expected daily user growth. (Shutterstock)
By

On Oct. 1, Facebook is shutting down its live shopping feature, according to a statement by Meta. Users will no longer be able to host shopping events on the site, create product tags or playlists in videos. Instead, Meta will focus on its short-form video product, Reels, citing shifting viewer behaviours.

The announcement comes after Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who together wield over 680 million followers on Meta-owned Instagram reposted a critique of the app’s redesign, which shifted its algorithm to prioritise short-form videos and content suggestions from accounts users aren’t already following. “Stop trying to be TikTok,” the post read, prompting a response from Instagram chief executive Adam Mosseri explaining the strategy and Instagram’s plan to continue to prioritise video and discovery

Learn more:

Who Is Actually Livestream Shopping?

Live selling via streaming video is a smashing success in China but has yet to catch on with consumers in Europe and the US due to several pain points.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Building a DRC Challenger Brand
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Building a DRC Challenger Brand