LVMH Expands Partnership With Epic Games

LVMH is increasing its use of Epic Games’ technology to create new virtual experiences across its brands, such as virtual fitting rooms and fashion shows and digital twins, the luxury conglomerate announced on Wednesday at the Viva Technology conference in Paris.

One of the first rollouts under the strategic partnership is currently happening at Viva Technology. Louis Vuitton is hosting a digital show experience at LVMH’s pavilion, where visitors can rewatch an interactive version of the brand’s fall/winter 2023 fashion show.

LVMH previously worked with Epic Games on similar experiences. At last year’s Viva Technology conference, Bulgari staged a virtual presentation called “Virtual Rome” using Epic’s 3D-creation tool Unreal Engine 5. Louis Vuitton used the same software, along with Epic’s MetaHuman technology, to release a virtual ambassador named Livi during the same time.

In another bid to use technology to engage its customers, LVMH announced on Wednesday that it will introduce contactless payments — including Apple Pay and other digital wallets using iPhones — at select Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Sephora and Tiffany & Co. stores in the US later this year.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.