Meta Challenges EU’s Crackdown on Dominance of Big Tech Firms

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Platforms like Instagram let sports stars connect with fans in ways they couldn’t previously, while helping to make fashion a vital element of an athlete’s image and branding.
In London, leaders from Chanel, Burberry, Jimmy Choo and more joined BoF Insights, The Business of Fashion’s data and analysis think tank, to explore the findings from The BoF Brand Magic Index.
Croissant is a start-up that melds retail with resale, showing shoppers the secondhand market value of products they want to buy, as well as offering them a simple way to resell those items for immediate cash.
Brands are starting to adopt the tags in large numbers as they prepare to meet major new EU regulations coming down the pipeline. They’re using the opportunity to build in customer-facing features that can appeal to shoppers, too.