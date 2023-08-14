Threads App Usage Plummets Despite Initial Promise as Refuge From Twitter

The Business of Fashion
Executives have been highlighting the technology more often on earnings calls, suggesting more businesses are adopting it — and maybe giving it a shoutout to impress investors.
Fashion’s NFT collections have shared a similar trajectory: They launched with a lot of hype, but then enthusiasm quickly faded. Today, brands haven’t given up on NFTs, but they’re looking for more practical uses for the technology.
One company using artificial intelligence to help fashion businesses identify their links to China’s Xinjiang region received a public vote of confidence last week when it struck a multi-year deal with US Customs and Border Protection.
The copying claims in the latest lawsuit against Shein are the sort fast-fashion retailers have fended off for years. Where they take a new turn is their assertion that Shein’s infringement is driven by an algorithm.