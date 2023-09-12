default-output-block.skip-main
Technology

TikTok Launches Online Shopping in the US

TikTok is bringing online shopping through a series of features on its main app and is hoping to replicate the success of Asian platforms Shein and PDD Holdings’ Temu.
TikTok rivals Amazon with $20 billion shopping pilot.
TikTok has officially rolled out its e-commerce business in the United States after months of testing. (Shutterstock)


TikTok has officially rolled out its e-commerce business in the United States after months of testing, according to a blog post on Tuesday, as its Chinese owner ByteDance looks to capitalise on the popularity of the social media app.

TikTok is bringing online shopping through a series of features on its main app and is hoping to replicate the success of Asian platforms Shein and PDD Holdings’ Temu.

TikTok’s more than 150 million users in the US will now be able to see videos and live streams with links to purchase items on their feed, as it offers tools to content creators, brands, and merchants to create shoppable content.

New features include a shop tab, where businesses can display their products with logistics and payment solutions powered by TikTok.

The social media firm said it also integrated its shopping service with various third-party platforms like Shopify, Salesforce, and Zendesk, among others.

TikTok’s online marketplace, which was reportedly in the works in the US since November, is available in countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

By Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editor: Dhanya Ann Thoppil

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

