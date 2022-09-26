Balenciaga Is Latest Kering Brands to Commit to Resale

The luxury label is partnering with tech-and-logistics platform Reflaunt to help customers sell on their old Balenciaga clothing and accessories.

It’s among a number of brands owned by French conglomerate Kering, including Alexander McQueen and Gucci, to experiment in the market for second-hand fashion.

The luxury sector was initially wary of online resale platforms, fearing they would cannibalise sales, encourage counterfeits and damage carefully cultivated brands. But the swift growth of the secondhand market, alongside growing interest in resale as a way to solidify brands’ sustainability credentials, has rapidly shifted that attitude among some players. In a statement, Balenciaga described its new resale initiative as a “circularity program.”

Last year, Kering acquired a 5 percent stake in luxury resale site Vestiaire Collective. By contrast, companies like Chanel and Hermès have remained sceptical. The Birkin-maker’s chief executive Axel Dumas told analysts in June that engaging in the market would be “to the detriment” of the brand’s regular clients.

Balenciaga’s tie-up with Reflaunt (in which chief executive Cédric Charbit is an investor) will offer customers a full-service resale experience. Products can be scheduled for pick up online or dropped off at participating Balenciaga stores, where they are sent for authentication and pricing before they are photographed and listed on a network of global marketplaces.

